Screening: Caramel

Set in Beirut, five women of different social and religious backgrounds regularly meet in Layale’s beauty salon. In this charming heaven, we discover each woman’s problems as they speak freely to each other. Layale is attracted to a married man, muslim Nisrine is afraid her soon-to-be husband will find out she’s already lost her virginity, while Rima fights against her lesbian instincts… If at first conversations seem futile in this very feminine atmosphere, they do refer to topics that crystallise tensions in nowadays Lebanon.





Director: Nadine Labaki

Released: 2007

Duration: 95 mn

IMDB rating: 7,2/10



Dual Vietnamese-English subtitles.

Free entrance.