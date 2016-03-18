VnExpress International
Saycet set to rock in audiovisual concert

By Pham Van   March 18, 2016 | 12:07 pm GMT+7
Opening: 08:00 pm, Sat 09 Apr 2016
l'Espace 24 Trang Tien street

l'Espace

electronic-and-video-concert-saycet

German-style electronic music with an Irish influence is what Saycet specializes in. The latest album from the performer, otherwise known as Pierre Lefeuvre, “Mirage” (2015), was inspired by sounds he experienced during his travels. Since then, he has opened his heart to pop music. 

These hypnotic melodies have been raised to a whole new level with support from mystical visual clips by Zita Cochet.

8 p.m., April 9, 2016

l’Espace, 24 Trang Tien street, Hanoi

Price: VND170,000

Member price: VND100,000

Student price: VND80,000

Tickets available at l’Espace

Also in Ho Chi Minh City on April 8, 2016

