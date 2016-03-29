VnExpress International
By Pham Van   March 29, 2016 | 01:13 pm GMT+7
Opening: 08:00 pm, Fri 08 Apr 2016
IDECAF, 31 Thai Van Lung, Ben Nga, District 1, Ho Chi Minh city

IDECAF

saycet-audiovisual-concert

German-style electronic music with an Irish influence is what Saycet specializes in. The latest album from the performer, otherwise known as Pierre Lefeuvre, “Mirage” (2015), was inspired by sounds he experienced during his travels. Since then, he has opened his heart to pop music.

These hypnotic melodies have been raised to a whole new level thanks to mystical visual clips by Zita Cochet.

8 p.m., April 8, 2016

IDECAF, 31 Thai Van Lung, Ben Nghe, District 1, Ho Chi Minh city

Price: VND250,000

Student and IDECAF learner price: VND150,000

Tickets available at ticketbox.vn

