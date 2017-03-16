saigon-supersound-release-party

SAIGON SUPERSOUND Vol.1 -- a compilation that tells the story of a musical era in Vietnam that was almost lost. During the so-called “Golden Music” period in the south of Vietnam, a lively pop culture developed, fusing western pop music at the time (rock, soul, latin, etc) with Vietnamese sounds and lyrics.

With the release of this unique selection of songs on double gatefold vinyl and CD, the story of the nearly unknown music will be retold and brought back to the stage by live band Saigon Soul Revival and DJs Datodeo and Jan Hagenkötter.



This event is part of a release tour across the country and the only date in South Vietnam. Don't miss this unique opportunity to experience a beautiful piece of Vietnamese history and celebrate the resurgence of the Saigon Supersound.

Tickets: VND50,000 ($2.19)