Saigon Reggae Festival: Garden Reunion

Reggae DJs & Live MCs // Live Art // Exhibition and BBQ !

"House of Curiosity": Live art performance (3-10pm) by Live Art Saigon.

Take a look through the windows of the "house of curiosity". Each room tells a different story, personal adventures that all started with curiosity. Indika Saigon celebrates the desire to explore the unknown, to gain knowledge and life experiences.

A team of painters, graffiti artists, watercolor artists and designers will transform indika garden into a place of exploration during the garden reunion.

A selection of paintings from all previous saigon reggae festivals will be exhibited to bring back sweet memories.

Creative direction: Lee Wessels



Free entrance