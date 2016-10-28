VnExpress International
Saigon Reggae Festival: Garden Reunion

October 28, 2016 | 06:00 am GMT+7
Opening: 03:00 pm, Sun 30 Oct 2016
Exhibition: 30 Oct 2016 to 30 Oct 2016, 03:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Indika Saigon, 43 Nguyen Van Giai Street, District 1, HCMC

Saigon Dubstation and Indika Saigon are bringing back the Saigon Reggae Festival vibe with friendly reunion.

saigon-reggae-festival-garden-reunion

Reggae DJs & Live MCs // Live Art // Exhibition and BBQ !

"House of Curiosity": Live art performance (3-10pm) by Live Art Saigon.

Take a look through the windows of the "house of curiosity". Each room tells a different story, personal adventures that all started with curiosity. Indika Saigon celebrates the desire to explore the unknown, to gain knowledge and life experiences.

A team of painters, graffiti artists, watercolor artists and designers will transform indika garden into a place of exploration during the garden reunion.

A selection of paintings from all previous saigon reggae festivals will be exhibited to bring back sweet memories.

Creative direction: Lee Wessels

Free entrance

