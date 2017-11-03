Saigon Flower Power Vol.4

From the organizer:

ABSTRAACK is releasing Saigon Flower Power for a FOURTH installation. Its gonna be Bigger, Louder and Wilder so help make it explosive ! :D

How about partying with flowers while glowing in the dark? Come blow it up flower power style this Friday to be taken once again on a beautiful journey full of colors and music by all the DJ's of the ABSTRAACK crew and some other hot guests for an absolutely unforgettable night!



Music program

Original musical program with different passionate DJs gathered behind the Piu Piu decks to share sounds from 70’s Classics, to House and TECHNO! Only Underground baby!



Main Room: Max Mcso & Tristan Simon



Rooftop (with a brand new sound system): Antoine Datodeo, Nic Ford, Dj Rumshot

Free goodies

- Glow in the dark body paint (professional make up artists)

- Flower accessories at the door

- T-Shirts for the wildest dancers

- Shots offered for the best outfits

- and many more!

Outfit

- Anything white will shine (so you know what to wear )

- Go for any accessories that are hippie style or with flowers

- Bring your smile, energy and LOVE

Story

Recreating the hippie atmosphere with an electronic French touch, standing together, reunited by music and dance, remembering that peace is a virtue that makes humanity flourish, we shall not wilt. Abstraack plans to make music melt all the seperate parts of your bodies together to keep you on the dance floor all night long and get the party off the hook!!! ☮ ❀

Tickets: VND70,000 | Free before 10pm