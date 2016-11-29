VnExpress International
November 29, 2016 | 12:00 am GMT+7
Opening: 02:00 pm, Sat 03 Dec 2016
Saigon Outcast 188/1 Nguyen Van Huong, Thao Dien, D2, HCMC

Fine brews, drinking games, food stalls and more.

saigon-craft-beer-festival

This December, Outcast will celebrate the best of Saigon's flourishing craft beer scene, featuring a range of ice cold beers from nine local breweries.

Each brewer will present selections of their finest drafts, while guests will be entertained with food stalls, a crate stacking competition and loads of drinking games.

When the day is done and the festival finishes, make your way over to Rogue for the afterparty! With 16 craft beers on tap and some of the city's most progressive late-night vibes, party the night away in style.

Entrance ticket: VND60,000 ($2.6) - including two free test-beer (195ml) vouchers.

Tags: craft beer festival Saigon
 
