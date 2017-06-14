VnExpress International
Saigon Craft Beer Fest - Father's weekend

June 14, 2017 | 09:33 am GMT+7
Opening: 02:00 pm, Sat 17 Jun 2017
Saigon Outcast, 188/1 Nguyen Van Huong, District 2, HCMC

Celebrate Beer Fest with the 12 finest beers Saigon has on offer.

saigon-craft-beer-fest-fathers-weekend

To celebrate Father's Day and Saigon Craft Beer Festival, Outcast and local brewers will celebrate the best and finest of Saigon's flourishing craft beer scene, featuring a range of ice cold beers from 12 of your favorite, local breweries. Besides, Outcast will serve you with other tasty food like pizza, burger, chili con carne, hotdog and more, together with entertaining and relaxing music. 

When the day is done and the festival finishes, make your way over to Rogue for the afterparty. With 16 craft beers on tap and some of the city's most progressive late-night vibes, you'll party the night away in style.

Entry: VND60,000 ($2.5)  (include 2 free 195ml-test-beer vouchers)

Tags: Saigon Craft Beer Father Day festival Saigon Outcast
 
