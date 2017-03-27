VnExpress International
Romi & Noches

March 27, 2017 | 07:08 pm GMT+7
Opening: 08:00 pm, Sat 01 Apr 2017
The Observatory, 5 Nguyen Tan Thanh, District 4, Ho Chi Minh City

High grade techno and house power on full display this night with two maestros of the game.

romi-noches

Noches has made a name for himself between Saigon, Madrid, Tokyo and beyond as a DJ and technician with an intuitive understanding of movement, harmony and rhythm. He fuses this with his impressive skills and collection to spin a dance floor into a state of hypnotic, unified delirium.

Joining him on this night is another sonic wizard with years of experience and a bag full of sounds for a party on another planet - Romi - whose ability to tell a multi-layered story using pure sound is as mesmerizing as it is sublime.

Romi was playing at the city's best venues and traveled around India & Asia before he moved to Hong Kong in 2005. Influenced by various genres of music, such as Disco-Funk-Soul-Jazz and broken beat, to House & Techno, Breaks and UK Garage.

Whatever it is, he loves to dive in deep. His style has evolved into something that can best be described as Deep.

Entry: VND150,000 ($6.58) - free before 9p.m.

