Eclectic reggae/rock/funk act The Background All Stars bring their many years of international gigging experience to one of Saigon's favourite live music venues this Friday.

Janel & Julien have performed all over Europe and Asia, with Janel's former band, 6,7,8,9, a particular favorite in Saigon. They are supported by Weed Elephant, a four piece "laid-back organic jam band" that offer up a psychedelic mix of power blues, funk and reggae.

Free entry