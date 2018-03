Redline Music Party is bringing the best underground artists of the capital under the theme "The Dreamy Santa." Feel the warmth and romance yet full of street spirits from Den Vau, Binz, R.E.V LadyKillah, B52 Crew, DJ Lad and DJ Onix.

Entrance fee: VND119,000 ($5.20) - including one drink, one henna drawing, one lightstick.

For ticket reservation, click here.