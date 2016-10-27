Red Bull Champion Dash 2016

Bring out your adventurous self this weekend at The Red Bull Champion Dash!

Explore the best elements of OCR from around the world designed by professional outdoor adventurers. A truly mental and physical challenge perfect for team building of all ages and physical levels. Join for an exciting weekend and earn cash and prizes with your colleagues, friends, family.

The Red Bull Champion Dash so far has attracted nearly 10,000 participants aged 14-60, with 40 percent being female and 99 percent finisher rate. Register today in groups to save up to 15 percent.

General Admission officially opens from August 15, 2016. Registration at: http://bit.ly/2agqzLy.

For more information, visit http://championdash.com/