VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
What’s On

Ravolution Music Festival

December 6, 2016 | 01:38 pm GMT+7
Opening: 03:00 pm, Thu 08 Dec 2016
Saigon Exhibition and Convention Center, 799 Nguyen Van Linh, Tan Phu, District 7, HCMC

Ready for the bass drop with Alan Walker.

[Caption]

Ravolution Music Festival is bringing three remarkable DJs from Top 100 DJ Mag: the world renowned Alan Walker from Sweden, KSHMR from the U.S. and R3hab from the Netherlands. Vietnamese pop star Ho Ngoc Ha will be joining local DJs Namden, Bad Andy at the end of the night with dazzling beats.

Ravolution Music Festival sets a brand new festival experience for electronic music culture in Vietnam as EDM in Asia is thriving non-stop. The RMF will unleash a new playground for all music lovers in the country to gather and celebrate the Evolution of Rave.

Join 15,000 people this Thursday for the greatest December rave.

For online booking, visit Ticketbox.

Tags: Alan Walker Ravolution music festival
 
Read more
Saigon For Syria

Saigon For Syria

Indika Christmas Market

Indika Christmas Market

PechaKucha Night HCMC Vol.10

PechaKucha Night HCMC Vol.10

Yamamoto Live Concert

Yamamoto Live Concert

Classic Ballet Performance: 'The Nutcracker' in HCMC

Classic Ballet Performance: 'The Nutcracker' in HCMC

Classic Ballet Performance:

Classic Ballet Performance: "The Nutcracker" in Hanoi

Dance Performance and Workshop Series: Yotam Peled

Dance Performance and Workshop Series: Yotam Peled

Subscription Concert Vol. 96: VNSO Bruckner II

Subscription Concert Vol. 96: VNSO Bruckner II

 
go to top