Ravolution Music Festival is bringing three remarkable DJs from Top 100 DJ Mag: the world renowned Alan Walker from Sweden, KSHMR from the U.S. and R3hab from the Netherlands. Vietnamese pop star Ho Ngoc Ha will be joining local DJs Namden, Bad Andy at the end of the night with dazzling beats.

Ravolution Music Festival sets a brand new festival experience for electronic music culture in Vietnam as EDM in Asia is thriving non-stop. The RMF will unleash a new playground for all music lovers in the country to gather and celebrate the Evolution of Rave.

Join 15,000 people this Thursday for the greatest December rave.

For online booking, visit Ticketbox.