Enjoy an extensive feast to break the fast with family and friends this holy month. Delight in an array of Malaysian and amp, international dishes specially prepared by our Chef for your dining pleasure.



Event dates



Friday to Sunday, June 16-18, 2017

Ticket fee:

Adult: VND678,000++ ($29.9)

Child (12 years and under): VND339,000++ ($15)

Children under 6: Free

For reservation, click here.