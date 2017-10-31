Quest Festival 2017

From the organizer

Quest’s story began with a group of friends heading to the pristine Son Tinh campsite for a weekend escape. Fast-forward four years and it has grown to become the largest and most significant multi-day music festival in Vietnam, gathering international praise as we welcome thousands of revelers each year. Your journey will be one magical weekend, filled with frivolity, fun, learning, creativity and magic as you discover your very own Quest in a little piece of paradise.



Music

Each year, Quest presents an eclectic lineup of over 100 emerging local and international musical acts across four main stages. From the Dome pumping out tasty underground beats, to the main stage showcasing the best bands Vietnam has to offer along with a range of international headliners, Quest Festival collaborates with other Southeast Asian entities to bring something new and different every year. See our full lineup at www.questfestival.net/2017-lineup/



Art & Performance

An integral part of the Quest experience is creating a full sensory experience. Everything from stage decor to installations, workshops and performances, the festival is an immersive environment celebrating freedom and creativity. We strongly encourage all participants to become an active participant in this by dressing in costume, shifting from spectating to participation and being an integral part of the festival's magic.



Buy online tickets at ticketbox.vn