Piano Concert with Boris Schönleber

For Boris Schönleber, this is a comeback to a well-known territory: in 2014, the pianist already performed several concerts at Goethe-Institut Hanoi.

Within the frame of his Vietnam tour Boris Schönleber will play several concerts in Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City. Together with Katharina Padrok (Mezzosopran) and Sebastian Myrus (Tenor) he will perform parts of the Italian songbook by Hugo Wolf. In Hanoi, the trio will be accompanied on stage by two dancers from the Dance Academy Hanoi.

Free admission

Early reservation is recommended as there are limited number of seats.

