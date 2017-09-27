Pattern Story

From the organizer:

Textile Linker and Hoa Tien Brocade present the Patterns Story featuring a Thai fabrics expo, a talk, an embroidery workshop and weaving while exploring ingenious stories behind the decorative Thai patterns from Quy Chau District, Nghe An Province. The event is part of Textile Linker’s project to explore Vietnam's textile heritage and connect artisans.

Through these activities, the event aims to emphasize the message that the preservation and development of handicraft products may not be possible by an individual. Instead, the project would like to connect the artisans with designers, artists, researchers, businesses and consumers in order to develop the traditional craft in modern life.

Pre-registration and payment requirement. Registration: https://goo.gl/5FVRGp

