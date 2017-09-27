VnExpress International
September 27, 2017 | 05:43 pm GMT+7
Pattern Story
Opening: 03:30 pm, Sat 30 Sep 2017
The Creative Artillery 27/52 To Ngoc Van,

Showcase, talk, workshop and experimentation with Thai fabrics. 

From the organizer: 

Textile Linker and Hoa Tien Brocade present the Patterns Story featuring a Thai fabrics expo, a talk, an embroidery workshop and weaving while exploring ingenious stories behind the decorative Thai patterns from Quy Chau District, Nghe An Province. The event is part of Textile Linker’s project to explore Vietnam's textile heritage and connect artisans.

Through these activities, the event aims to emphasize the message that the preservation and development of handicraft products may not be possible by an individual. Instead, the project would like to connect the artisans with designers, artists, researchers, businesses and consumers in order to develop the traditional craft in modern life.

Pre-registration and payment requirement. Registration: https://goo.gl/5FVRGp

See event page here

