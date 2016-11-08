party-animals-at-the-lighthouse

Meet at The Lighthouse for a wild night of different sounds from your party hosts, The Badgers:



Cheezy Gangztaz

This cheeky DJ duo has been spreading love on the dancefloors with their distinct styles in Funk, Hip Hop, Trip Hop and Bass.



BMAC

He is the freshest DJ in the crew and a new name in the game to look out for. This Friday he'll bring his wide array of Hip Hop, Beats and Soulful sound.



Starchild & Maraphoria

This is another DJ duo in the crew that never fail to shake dancefloors with their smooth mixes in Hip Hop, Groove, Bass, House and UK Garage.



Entry at the door: VND50.000 ($2.20)

Free entrance before 10 p.m.