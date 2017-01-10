VnExpress International
What’s On

Outcast Movie Night: Cadillac Records

January 10, 2017 | 02:01 pm GMT+7
Opening: 08:00 pm, Thu 12 Jan 2017
Saigon Outcast, 188 Nguyen Van Huong, District 2, HCMC

Come for a giggle, some popcorn and some good beer this Thursday.

outcast-movie-night-cadillac-records

Saigon Outcast will be playing "Cadillac Records" this week at its Outcast Movie Night.

"Cadillac Records" chronicles the rise of Chess Records and its recording artists. In this tale of sex, violence, race and rock and roll in Chicago of the 1950s and 60s, the film follows the exciting but turbulent lives of some of America's greatest musical legends.

In 1947 Chicago, Polish emigrant and bar owner Leonard Chess (Adrien Brody) hires a blues combo that includes guitarist Muddy Waters (Jeffrey Wright) and harmonica player Little Walter (Columbus Short).

Waters' and Walter's success leads to Chess' management of stars Etta James (Beyoncé Knowles), Howlin' Wolf (Eamonn Walker), Chuck Berry (Mos Def) and others. Inevitably, business and personal lines blur as the sometimes-turbulent lives of the musicians play out.

Free entrance

