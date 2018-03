Orchestra: Franz Schubert Cycle

The VNSO Orchestra will be performing Pavane op. 50 in F Sharp Minor by French composer Gabriel Fauré, Concerto in C minor for Trumpet by Benedetto Giacomo Marcello, Concerto for Trombone by Launy Grondahl and Symphony No. 1 in D Major, D.82 that Franz Schubert composed when he was only 16 years old.

Conductor: Kim Xuan Hieu

Trompette solo: Pham Van Hieu

Trombone solo: Tran Hien

Program

Gabriel Fauré – Pavane op. 50

Benedetto Giacomo Marcello – Concerto in C minor for Trumpet

Launy Grondahl – Concerto for trombone

Franz Schubert – Symphony No. 1 in D major, D.82

Tickets: VND170,000 ($7.5)

Special price for members of L’Espace: VND100,000 ($4.4)

Special price for students: VND80,000 ($3.5)

Tickets are available at L’Espace.