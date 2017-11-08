NANG 3 Magazine Launch with Davide Cazzaro

From the organizer:

Each issue is structured around a specific theme and created in collaboration with a unique group of guest editors and contributors based both within and outside Asia.



To be published biannually over a period of five years, NANG’s ambition is to build a wonderfully rich and profound collection of words and images on cinema, for knowledge, inspiration, and enjoyment.



Join us for the launch of the newest edition of NANG, Issue 3, dedicated to fiction, with Editor-in-Chief Davide Cazzaro.



The talk will be in English with Vietnamese translation

at inpages, 4 Le Van Mien, District 2, Ho Chi Minh City

(Schedule of movie screening to be updated soon)



NANG is independently produced by Davide Cazzaro in Korea and Italy, and printed in Sweden.

Free entrance