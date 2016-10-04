VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
What’s On

Music Story of the Old Quarter in October

October 4, 2016 | 08:45 am GMT+7
Opening: 08:00 pm, Fri 14 Oct 2016
Center of the Old Quarter’s Culture Exchange, 50 Dao Duy Tu Street, Hanoi

Center of the Old Quarter’s Culture Exchange

music-story-of-the-old-quarter-in-october

“Music Story of the Old Quarter” is a monthly music show which introduces to the world the evolution of the city of Hanoi’s music, from past to present.

The shows presents the city’s music history through traditional vocal techniques, rhythms and beats combined with contemporary art installations.

This month special guest: Traditional Japanese group Kodo

This time there’ll be a special collaboration with a traditional Japanese group Kodo, who specialize in the Taiko art: a traditional Japanese drum with limitless rhythmic possibilities. Kodo’s mission is to explore these possibilities, and in the process forge new directions for a vibrant living art-form. In Japanese, the word “Kodo” holds a double meaning. It can be translated as “heartbeat,” the primal source of all rhythm. Indeed, the great taiko is thought to be reminiscent of a mother’s heartbeat as felt from the womb, and babies are often lulled to sleep by its thunderous vibrations. If read in a different context however, Kodo can also mean “children of the drum,” which reflects the group’s desire to play the drums with the simple heart of a child.

Entrance fee: VND200,000 ($9)

Tags: Old Quarter Story
 
Read more
Free Food Wednesday 5th Oct

Free Food Wednesday 5th Oct

Exhibition: Flat Sunlight by Lena Bui

Exhibition: Flat Sunlight by Lena Bui

Traveler On Stage - Vietnam #1

Traveler On Stage - Vietnam #1

Screening: Ice and the Sky

Screening: Ice and the Sky

Concert: 'A German Requiem'

Concert: 'A German Requiem'

Contemporary Concert with Hanoi New Music Ensemble

Contemporary Concert with Hanoi New Music Ensemble

Les Aromes Festival 2016

Les Aromes Festival 2016

Exhibition: Our beloved streets

Exhibition: Our beloved streets

 
go to top