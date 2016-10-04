music-story-of-the-old-quarter-in-october

“Music Story of the Old Quarter” is a monthly music show which introduces to the world the evolution of the city of Hanoi’s music, from past to present.

The shows presents the city’s music history through traditional vocal techniques, rhythms and beats combined with contemporary art installations.

This month special guest: Traditional Japanese group Kodo

This time there’ll be a special collaboration with a traditional Japanese group Kodo, who specialize in the Taiko art: a traditional Japanese drum with limitless rhythmic possibilities. Kodo’s mission is to explore these possibilities, and in the process forge new directions for a vibrant living art-form. In Japanese, the word “Kodo” holds a double meaning. It can be translated as “heartbeat,” the primal source of all rhythm. Indeed, the great taiko is thought to be reminiscent of a mother’s heartbeat as felt from the womb, and babies are often lulled to sleep by its thunderous vibrations. If read in a different context however, Kodo can also mean “children of the drum,” which reflects the group’s desire to play the drums with the simple heart of a child.

Entrance fee: VND200,000 ($9)