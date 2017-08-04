Music Night: Transaigonian Express

From the organizer:

Hop on board the Transaigonian Express for a trip through remixes of Eastern Europe's sounds and other surprise destinations. Don't miss this train with DJ D!OGO, next stop: WOW!



From Lisbon (PT) and a European at heart, D!OGO (aka Jakovny) has always been around all things music as a DJ, instrumentalist, and singer, going through influences ranging from reggae, to ska, bossa nova, house, hip-hop, punk, drum and bass, jazz, African music, you name it. 10 years ago, on a trip to Berlin, D!OGO was heart-struck by the remixes of the music of Eastern Europe and became one of the pioneers of the Lisbon Balkan Beats scene. Combined with a Willy Fog-style collection from around the world's dance floors prepare your board, because you're about to play Risk.

Free entry