VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
What’s On

Music Night: Transaigonian Express

August 4, 2017 | 09:36 am GMT+7
Opening: 09:00 pm, Sat 05 Aug 2017
Broma: Not a Bar, 41 Nguyen Hue, District

Balkan beats and other treats. 

From the organizer:

Hop on board the Transaigonian Express for a trip through remixes of Eastern Europe's sounds and other surprise destinations. Don't miss this train with DJ D!OGO, next stop: WOW!

From Lisbon (PT) and a European at heart, D!OGO (aka Jakovny) has always been around all things music as a DJ, instrumentalist, and singer, going through influences ranging from reggae, to ska, bossa nova, house, hip-hop, punk, drum and bass, jazz, African music, you name it. 10 years ago, on a trip to Berlin, D!OGO was heart-struck by the remixes of the music of Eastern Europe and became one of the pioneers of the Lisbon Balkan Beats scene. Combined with a Willy Fog-style collection from around the world's dance floors prepare your board, because you're about to play Risk.

Free entry

Tags: Transaigonian Express DJ D!ogo
 
Read more
Showing: Month of Music Documentaries at CA

Showing: Month of Music Documentaries at CA

Hidden Beat: Smooth, smooth, smooth

Hidden Beat: Smooth, smooth, smooth

#TGIF: Go out and unsuck your life this weekend

#TGIF: Go out and unsuck your life this weekend

Live music: Slowz (Hanoi) & Jauge

Live music: Slowz (Hanoi) & Jauge

Concert: Viennese Melange

Concert: Viennese Melange

Garage Sale: VUI VỦI VÙI VUI

Garage Sale: VUI VỦI VÙI VUI

Talk show: Demystifying Design Thinking with Patrick Sharbaugh

Talk show: Demystifying Design Thinking with Patrick Sharbaugh

Creative Hubs: Report Launch & Discussion

Creative Hubs: Report Launch & Discussion

 
go to top