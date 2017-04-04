Movie music: Classical Music in Movies

From the organizer:

Following the resounding success of the blockbuster movies, their music continue to be widely loved around the world. “CLASSICAL MUSIC in MOVIE”, a night of colorful music from the most popular films, will be presented to the audience on April 8 and 9, 2017 at the Opera House.

With the performance of:

Conductor: Lim Jun Oh

Violin: Nguyen Minh Chính

Clarinet: Dao Nhat Quang

HBSO Symphony Orchestra

The great music of the movies: The Lion King, Beauty and the Beast, The Sound of Music, Pirates of the Caribbean, The Phantom of the Opera… will be performed by HBSO artists.

This performance is staged and conducted by the talented conductor from Korea Lim Jun Oh, who has done more than 700 concerts around the world. Two extremely emotional works for the violin in “Cinema Paradiso” and “Schindler’s List” will be performed by artist Duong Minh Chinh – the talented Vietnamese violinist who won the Special Prize at the International Violin Competition Wieniawsky in Poland and the First Prize at the International Violin Competition in Austria.

We’ll also have the excellent clarinetist Dao Nhat Quang preforming the music of two famous films “The Mission” and “Out of Africa”.

This is a long-awaited program for the audience in HCMC, especially the young audience.

Tickets:

Ticket price: VND400,000 ($17.6) – VND350,000 ($15.4) – VND200,000 ($8.8)

Booking and delivery: 08 3823 7419, Ms. Huong 098 987 4517, Ms. Huong Ly: 090 805 7972

At HCMC Opera House, 7 Lam Son Square, District 1, Ho Chi Minh City

Online Booking: www.ticketbox.vn