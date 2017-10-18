The event will take place at the Imperial Citadel of Thang Long from November 10–12 featuring 12 artists/bands from all over the world.

Audiences will get to enjoy live stage performances across various genres, including pop, rock, jazz and electronic. The internationally established lie-up includes Lost Frequencies (Belgium), Ngot (Vietnam), Da LAB (Vietnam), Chris Minh Doky and the Electric Nomads (Denmark), Biuret (Korea), BUD (UK), I Wear*Experiment (Estonia), Garden City Movement (Israel), Lavagance (Slovakia), Lowly (Denmark), the other shi (Germany), and Lucky Duck: Dong Hung (Vietnam).

Monsoon Music Festival 2017 will issue digital tickets only. These tickets will be redeemed for admission wristbands. The wristbands come in catchy colors and are very convenient for festival-goers.

Types of tickets include VIP pass and regular pass (both single day and multiple-day), ranging from VND 330,000 ($14.5) to VND 880,000 ($39).

For more information, please visit:

Website: www.monsoonfestival.vn

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/monsoonfestivalvietnam

Ticket hotlines:

- Nguyễn Mỹ Duyên 0911964498

- Nhung Quỳnh 0966851159

- Đức Huy 0903441452

- Giang Trần 01628173500

- Thu Hien Do 01688666049