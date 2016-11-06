Mnosswezi + Monkeybar

MONKEYBAR

MonkeyBar is a Scandanavian techno duo known for their live off-kilter drumming, swollen synth lines and deep bass drones. Their sets are improvised and interactive as their instruments provide a portal to outer-body experiences, responding to each crowd and atmosphere as they see fit.

Steinar Nickelsen (keyboards, vocals) - Young Jazz Musician of the Year (2002), played with jazz bands: Excess Luggage, Jupiter, Pål Thowsen/Jon Eberson Trio, Solid!

Erik Nylander (drums, drum machine) - played with Monoswezi, Ola Kvernberg, Kobert, Bugge Wesseltoft.

MONOSWEZI

Monoswezi are a collective of musicians originally from Mozambique, Norway, Sweden and Zimbabwe based in Norway. With a common passion for traditional African music in general, and music from Zimbabwe and Mozambique in particular, Monoswezi seeks a musical expression where respect for tradition is combined with different references and experiences from jazz and modern Western music. In addition to traditional music, Monoswezi performs original songs composed by the band, which takes a strong improvisational appraoch.

"Monoswezi Yanga” became album of the month on BBC radio's "World on 3" program, which led them to the BBC's stage at the Latitude festival in England this summer. The event drew a crowd of over 40,000 and the concert was recorded and broadcast on BBC's Late Junction.

Entrance fee: VND80,000 ($3.6)