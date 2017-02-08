VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
What’s On

Mentorship: Revealing an Artistic Practice

February 8, 2017 | 01:45 pm GMT+7
Opening: 02:00 pm, Sun 12 Feb 2017
The Factory Contemporary Arts Centre, 15 Nguyen U Di, District 2, Ho Chi Minh City

A creative dialogue between two artists of different generations and cultures.

mentorship-revealing-an-artistic-practice

Internationally acclaimed, pioneering American performance and video artist Joan Jonas will share the stage with visual artist Phan Thao Nguyen, her protégée in the Rolex Mentor and Protégé Arts Initiative, at a lecture and discussion held from 4 p.m., on February 12 at Ho Chi Minh City’s Factory Contemporary Arts Centre.

As part of the lecture, Jonas will relate her experiences in a career that spans over nearly a half century and reveal her views on society in light of contemporary art.

Free entrance

This lecture is presented in English with Vietnamese translation. Due to the limited availability of seats, early registration is strongly recommended. Register here.

For further enquiries, contact:
Ms. Ha Phan: ha.phan@factoryartscentre.com | +84 (0) 837442589

For more information regarding the artists and the talk, visit here.

Tags: Joan Jonas Phan Thao Nguyen Art mentorship lecture
 
Read more
Musique du Temple Communal

Musique du Temple Communal

Indik'Art Festival: Music, Art & Performances

Indik'Art Festival: Music, Art & Performances

Exhibition Opening Invitations

Exhibition Opening Invitations

#TGIF: Go out and unsuck your life this weekend

#TGIF: Go out and unsuck your life this weekend

Hanoi Rock City Live: A tribute to Guns N' Roses

Hanoi Rock City Live: A tribute to Guns N' Roses

Outcast Farmers' Market

Outcast Farmers' Market

Indika Live Samba Concert

Indika Live Samba Concert

#TGIF: Go out and unsuck your life this weekend

#TGIF: Go out and unsuck your life this weekend

 
go to top