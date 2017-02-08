Mentorship: Revealing an Artistic Practice

Internationally acclaimed, pioneering American performance and video artist Joan Jonas will share the stage with visual artist Phan Thao Nguyen, her protégée in the Rolex Mentor and Protégé Arts Initiative, at a lecture and discussion held from 4 p.m., on February 12 at Ho Chi Minh City’s Factory Contemporary Arts Centre.

As part of the lecture, Jonas will relate her experiences in a career that spans over nearly a half century and reveal her views on society in light of contemporary art.

Free entrance

This lecture is presented in English with Vietnamese translation. Due to the limited availability of seats, early registration is strongly recommended. Register here.

For further enquiries, contact:

Ms. Ha Phan: ha.phan@factoryartscentre.com | +84 (0) 837442589

For more information regarding the artists and the talk, visit here.