VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
What’s On

Mandala & Sacred Geometry Workshop

October 30, 2017 | 10:26 am GMT+7
Opening: 06:00 pm, Wed 01 Nov 2017
188/1 Nguyễn Văn Hưởng, Thảo Điền, Ho Chi Minh City, District 2, Ho Chi Minh, Vietnam

We’ve all seen beautiful pictures of mandalas and sacred geometry - but what do they mean, what’s their purpose and how can you create your own?

From the organizer

Mandalas, along with many other sacred forms, have a rich history of representing the natural, physical and spiritual world and are often used as tools for meditation and discovery. Beyond their mesmerising beauty, there is much more to these awe inspiring artworks than meets the eye!

Come and find out more at a 2 hour workshop every Wednesday at Saigon Outcast with English artist Rae Smith aka The Witch, whose murals and artworks can be seen all around London, Saigon, India and Europe, as well as in her own clothing brand Hapi Cult.

Through an exploration of pattern making, symmetry and geometric shapes, you’ll delve into the history and meaning of mandalas, sacred geometry and yantras and learn how to create your own beautiful and meaningful artworks that can be used for meditation and healing or just for fun!

Each week we’ll be exploring something new, developing our artistic skills and creating something truly unique that can be taken home … with mandalas and sacred geometry, the possibilities are endless and you can keep developing them in any way you choose!

Tickets: VND250k (all materials provided)

Tags: live concert hanoi rock city
 
Read more
Hanoi Craft Beer Marathon

Hanoi Craft Beer Marathon

Spirit of Friendship: A Talk-Fest

Spirit of Friendship: A Talk-Fest

Indika Live Saturday feat. Instigator Afrobeat Orchestra

Indika Live Saturday feat. Instigator Afrobeat Orchestra

RNB Thursdays Ladies' Night with Sara Mapa

RNB Thursdays Ladies' Night with Sara Mapa

#TGIF: Go out and unsuck your life this weekend

#TGIF: Go out and unsuck your life this weekend

Fun Run for Charity

Fun Run for Charity

HalloQueen: Snug x Savage

HalloQueen: Snug x Savage

Japanese Film Festival 2017

Japanese Film Festival 2017

 
go to top