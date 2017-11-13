VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
What’s On

Lecture & Performance: Ninja

November 13, 2017 | 11:59 am GMT+7
Lecture & Performance: Ninja
Opening: 06:00 pm, Thu 16 Nov 2017
2nd floor, Vietnamese Women's Museum, 36 Ly Thuong Kiet & 8th floor, Vietnam National University, 336 Nguyen Trai, Hanoi

Come and meet a ninja in real life.

From The Japan Foundation Center for Cultural Exchange

Ninja is popular all over the world through film, anime, manga, etc, but have you ever seen a real ninja? What kind of people are they? What skills do they have?

Professor Yamada and Associate Professor Yoshimaru from Mie University will be giving a lecture, and Master Kawakami, known as the 21st head of the Koka ninja clan, will be demonstrating his skills.

Date & venue: 

6-8 p.m., Thursday, November 16: 2nd floor, Vietnamese Women Museum, 36 Ly Thuong Kiet

2-4 p.m., Friday, November 17: 8th floor, Vietnam National University 

Lecture and demonstration are in Japanese with Vietnamese translation.

Free entry

Follow updates on the event page

Tags: Ninja Hanoi
 
Read more
What's On This Week: November 27 - December 3

What's On This Week: November 27 - December 3

What's On This Week: November 13 - 19

What's On This Week: November 13 - 19

European Music Festival 2017

European Music Festival 2017

Music Trivia Blind Test

Music Trivia Blind Test

Music Night & Screening: Berlin Symphony of a Great City

Music Night & Screening: Berlin Symphony of a Great City

Screening: 'I am Heath Ledger'

Screening: 'I am Heath Ledger'

Installation: 'Le sac'

Installation: 'Le sac'

Stand-up Comedy: Phil Kay (UK)

Stand-up Comedy: Phil Kay (UK)

 
go to top