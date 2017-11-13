Lecture & Performance: Ninja

From The Japan Foundation Center for Cultural Exchange
Ninja is popular all over the world through film, anime, manga, etc, but have you ever seen a real ninja? What kind of people are they? What skills do they have?
Professor Yamada and Associate Professor Yoshimaru from Mie University will be giving a lecture, and Master Kawakami, known as the 21st head of the Koka ninja clan, will be demonstrating his skills.
Date & venue:
6-8 p.m., Thursday, November 16: 2nd floor, Vietnamese Women Museum, 36 Ly Thuong Kiet
2-4 p.m., Friday, November 17: 8th floor, Vietnam National University
Lecture and demonstration are in Japanese with Vietnamese translation.
Free entry
Follow updates on the event page.