Lecture & Performance: Ninja

From The Japan Foundation Center for Cultural Exchange

Ninja is popular all over the world through film, anime, manga, etc, but have you ever seen a real ninja? What kind of people are they? What skills do they have?



Professor Yamada and Associate Professor Yoshimaru from Mie University will be giving a lecture, and Master Kawakami, known as the 21st head of the Koka ninja clan, will be demonstrating his skills.

Date & venue:

6-8 p.m., Thursday, November 16: 2nd floor, Vietnamese Women Museum, 36 Ly Thuong Kiet

2-4 p.m., Friday, November 17: 8th floor, Vietnam National University

Lecture and demonstration are in Japanese with Vietnamese translation.

Free entry

