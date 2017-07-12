VnExpress International
Leaving Party Weekend: HNCC Rec-Xit

July 12, 2017 | 02:49 pm GMT+7
Opening: 04:00 pm, Fri 21 Jul 2017
Rec Room

The highest venue in town is coming to an abrupt end.

leaving-party-weekend-hncc-rec-xit

Friday 21st, Saturday 22nd and Sunday 23rd will be Rec room's final weekend on the rooftop of Hanoi Creative City. Make no mistake, this is not the end of Rec Room. For Rec Room's final weekend at HNCC, they have invited a ton of local performers to join in for the last session on the rooftop.

FIRST LINE UP ANNOUNCEMENT:

Hanoi De Ska / Rebel Monk / New Fame / Zamina / Ngot / The Children / Sirens of Ha Long / Tay Traus / Squid Eye / David Fryer / MNED / Tomes / HUB Collective / Numbfoot

Still many more acts to come…

SCHEDULE:

FRIDAY (6 p.m. - 11 p.m.) - Rec-Xit Pt.1 - Twenty Floors Of Mosh

SATURDAY (4 p.m. - 12 a.m.) - Rec-Xit Pt.2 - Rock n Rec

SUNDAY (4 p.m. - Close) - Rec-Xit Pt.3 - Beats & Hip Hop On The Rooftop

Entry is VND100,000 ($4.40) for all three days of quality live music. 

See the event page here

