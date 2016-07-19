JF Garage Concert 10: Fantasia Wind Quintet

In this tenth garage concert, the Fantasia Wind Quintet will perform masterpieces by well-known Japanese and Western composers.

The Fantasia Wind Quintet was founded in 2006 by teachers at the Vietnam National Academy of Music and musicians from the Vietnam National Symphony Orchestra.

JF Garage Concert is a series of concerts held at the garage and courtyard of the Japan Foundation that aim to provide musical diversity to Hanoi through the introduction of Japanese music played by distinguished musicians.

Program:

1. A Little Night Music (Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart) 2. Kita no ku ka- Haruka narudaichi (Sada Masashi) 3. Soshun fu (Nakata Akira) 4. Final Rag (Scott Joplin) 5. The Entertainer (Scott Joplin) 6. Pink Flamingos (Michael Kibbe) 7. Divertimento (Joseph Haydn) 8. Quodlibet (Arne Running) 9. Oboro Tsukiyo (Sadaichi Okano) 10. Natsu wa kinu (Koyama Sakunosuke) 11. Dokokade haruga (Kusakawa Shin) 12. Tico Tico (Zequinha de Abreu)

Free admission