VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
What’s On

Indika Cinema Room: Frances Ha / Women In Film Wednesdays

August 8, 2017 | 02:08 pm GMT+7
Opening: 08:00 pm, Wed 09 Aug 2017
Indika - House of Curiosity, 43 Nguyen Van Giai, District 1, HCMC

Join us for a cozy movie night with beer, bean-bags and blankets.

From Indika:

Indika Cinema Room is a mini art-house theater, curating all the most interesting, rare, exciting and obscure films for your entertainment. 

The cinema is a cozy cool space filled with cushions, bean-bags & chairs. Feel free to bring you own blanket and arrive 15-20 minutes before the movie starts to claim your spot, since the capacity is just 15-20 people.

About Frances Ha

A story that follows a New York woman who auditions for a dance company, even though she's not really a dancer, and throws herself headlong into her dreams, even as they dwindle.

Tags: Indika Cinema Room Frances Ha Women in Films HCMC
 
Read more
Live music: Techno.vn x Savage

Live music: Techno.vn x Savage

Soul Dance Workshop: Maitinhvi

Soul Dance Workshop: Maitinhvi

Shaken Or Stirred - Hong Kong Mixologist Timothy Ching

Shaken Or Stirred - Hong Kong Mixologist Timothy Ching

Drag Night: Pan Pan (Pangina Heels) at Envy

Drag Night: Pan Pan (Pangina Heels) at Envy

Exhibitions: Muted Conversations by Dat Vu, A Solo Exhibition by Ly Hoang Ly

Exhibitions: Muted Conversations by Dat Vu, A Solo Exhibition by Ly Hoang Ly

Showing: Month of Music Documentaries at CA

Showing: Month of Music Documentaries at CA

Hidden Beat: Smooth, smooth, smooth

Hidden Beat: Smooth, smooth, smooth

#TGIF: Go out and unsuck your life this weekend

#TGIF: Go out and unsuck your life this weekend

 
go to top