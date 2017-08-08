Indika Cinema Room: Frances Ha / Women In Film Wednesdays

From Indika:

Indika Cinema Room is a mini art-house theater, curating all the most interesting, rare, exciting and obscure films for your entertainment.



The cinema is a cozy cool space filled with cushions, bean-bags & chairs. Feel free to bring you own blanket and arrive 15-20 minutes before the movie starts to claim your spot, since the capacity is just 15-20 people.



About Frances Ha

A story that follows a New York woman who auditions for a dance company, even though she's not really a dancer, and throws herself headlong into her dreams, even as they dwindle.

