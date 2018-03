Come and find the perfect gifts for your family and friends during Indika's first daytime Christmas Market. The market will present crafts, arts, accessories, clothing and food stalls.

Special Events:

- Santa Claus will be in the house so you can give him your wishlist or take a souvenir picture.

- Magicians will be in the house to trick you with some awesome magic.

- Christmas Raffle: a chance to win unique gifts.

- DJs will be playing awesome music.

Entrance fee: VND30,000 ($1.3)