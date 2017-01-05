VnExpress International
Indik'Art - Pop Up Exhibition & Art Auction

January 5, 2017 | 11:37 am GMT+7
Opening: 04:00 pm, Sun 08 Jan 2017
Indika, House of Curiosity, 43 Nguyen Van Giai, District 1, HCMC

Sunday for free food, music and open art exhibition.

indikart-pop-up-exhibition-art-auction

Indik'Art, a new series of art events for Saigon Artists, is taking you on the first pop up ride with 15 Saigonese artists. Indika is giving each artist 1.5m x 1.5m wall space to display their pieces in their House of Curiosity extension!

Selected Artists will donate a piece for the art auction, while 100% of the proceeds of the auction will be donated to "Indika People" charity fund that aim to raise funds to support charity organizations in Vietnam.

Indika's invited special guest DJs and will offer food during happy hour from 5 to 8 p.m.

Free entrance before 6 p.m.

VND50,000 ($2.2) after 6 p.m.

