VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
What’s On

Hiphop music: Piu Piu presents DJ Angelo

April 24, 2017 | 02:58 pm GMT+7
Opening: 10:00 pm, Sat 29 Apr 2017
Piu Piu, 97 Hai Ba Trung, District 1, Ho Chi Minh City

This is the DJ who taught your favorite DJ how to DJ.

hiphop-music-piu-piu-presents-dj-angelo

One of the world's most respected and “complete DJs” - successfully straddling the complex arenas of Club DJing, Turntablism, Exclusive Parties, Music Production, DJ Product consultancy, and much more. His appeal is universal, and with support all over the world (including over 10 million YouTube views), DJ Angelo fuses the musical with the technical, the accessible with the credible, and he is capable of keeping both his dancefloors alight and his spectators in a state of awe.

His diverse DJing abilities and showmanship have seen him feature on BBC Radio broadcasts, and sharing stages alongside the likes of Skrillex, Diplo, Public Enemy, Jazzy Jeff, Pete Tong, DJ Yoda, Example, Krafty Kuts, Jaguar Skills, Jay Sean, Estelle and G Unit.

Presale link: https://ticketbox.vn/event/dj-angelo-at-piu-piu-64974/40602

VND100,000 ($4.4) presales / VND150,000 ($6.6) at the door if available

Tags: DJ Angelo hiphop music
 
Read more
Metropole Hanoi Hosts Michelin-Starred Celebrity Chef Christophe Lerouy

Metropole Hanoi Hosts Michelin-Starred Celebrity Chef Christophe Lerouy

Bass music: Dirtybird's nest with Coh-Hul from Ireland

Bass music: Dirtybird's nest with Coh-Hul from Ireland

Ballet performance: 'Cinderella'

Ballet performance: 'Cinderella'

Concert & Gala Dinner: The Age of Enlightenment

Concert & Gala Dinner: The Age of Enlightenment

Art Exhibition: 'Save me'

Art Exhibition: 'Save me'

#TGIF: Go out and unsuck your life this weekend

#TGIF: Go out and unsuck your life this weekend

Music festival: Reggae and African music

Music festival: Reggae and African music

Shopping place: Saigon Flea Market

Shopping place: Saigon Flea Market

 
go to top