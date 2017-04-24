Hiphop music: Piu Piu presents DJ Angelo

One of the world's most respected and “complete DJs” - successfully straddling the complex arenas of Club DJing, Turntablism, Exclusive Parties, Music Production, DJ Product consultancy, and much more. His appeal is universal, and with support all over the world (including over 10 million YouTube views), DJ Angelo fuses the musical with the technical, the accessible with the credible, and he is capable of keeping both his dancefloors alight and his spectators in a state of awe.



His diverse DJing abilities and showmanship have seen him feature on BBC Radio broadcasts, and sharing stages alongside the likes of Skrillex, Diplo, Public Enemy, Jazzy Jeff, Pete Tong, DJ Yoda, Example, Krafty Kuts, Jaguar Skills, Jay Sean, Estelle and G Unit.



Presale link: https://ticketbox.vn/event/dj-angelo-at-piu-piu-64974/40602

VND100,000 ($4.4) presales / VND150,000 ($6.6) at the door if available