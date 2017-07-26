HCMC Opera House: A Night of Romantic Music

From HCMC Ballet and Symphony Orchestra and Opera:

19th century European music has offered an invaluable legacy to the world over. A Night of Romantic Music at the Opera House on July 29 will showcase works by two of the period’s greatest, Felix Mendelssohn and Robert Schumann.

Felix Medelssohn - Concerto for 2 pianos in E Major, MWV O 5



The piece will be delivered by two hugely talented artists in HCMC’s classical music circle, Nguyen Thuy Yen and Nguyen Anh Vu.



They belong to a league of new talents training with international composers and players. Both are currently teachers at the HCMC Conservatory of Music, and have developed a great chemistry together.



Robert Schumann - Symphony No. 1 in B-flat Major, Op. 38, “Spring”



The piece will be under the baton of young conductor Tran Nhat Minh, who has established his own signature by winning prestigious international awards very early into his career. He has solidified his position at HBSO while orchestrating productions of the highest calibre, such as Mozart’s The Magic Flute, Bizet’s Carmen and Tchaikovsky’s Nutcracker.



Tickets: From VND 200,000 ($8.8)

For bookings, call Ms. Hương 098 987 4517, or Ms. Mai My 090 360 4539

Buy tickets online at: www.ticketbox.vn