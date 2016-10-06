VnExpress International
What’s On

HATCH FAIR 2016 - Invisible Technology

October 6, 2016 | 05:29 pm GMT+7
Opening: 08:00 am, Fri 07 Oct 2016
Exhibition: 7 Oct 2016 to 8 Oct 2016, 08:00 am - 11:00 pm
Grand Palace, 142/18, Cong Hoa Street, Ward 4, Tan Binh District, HCMC

The Premier annual event for the start-up ecosystem in Vietnam

hatch-fair-2016-invisible-technology

HATCH! FAIR is Vietnam’s leading and largest annual start-up conference and exhibition by HATCH! PROGRAM.

HATCH! FAIR 2016 will be bigger than ever, attracting thousands of participants to a combined conference and exhibition event for start-ups, investors, learners, the public, and local and international mass media.

Within two days, you will have the chance to meet:

150+ carefully screened, headline-making start-ups in Vietnam prepare, pitch, and exhibit at HATCH! FAIR 2016

3,000+ general visitors in attendance over two days, including potential co-founders, partners, and early-adopter customers

100+ local and international industry partners, private and institutional investment firms gravitate to HATCH! FAIR

In 2016, HATCH! FAIR will be organized in Ho Chi Minh City for the first time, with the official theme of "Invisible Technology".

Details of HATCH! FAIR activities and guest speakers can be found athttp://fair.hatch.vn/

Contact: | +84 4 6275 7406

Tickets: from VND 375,000 ($16.8) to VND 2,250,000 ($101)

