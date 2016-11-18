VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
What’s On

Hanoi Creative City: Green Market

November 18, 2016 | 12:00 am GMT+7
Opening: 08:00 am, Sun 20 Nov 2016
Hanoi Creative City, 1 Luong Yen, Hanoi

Organic vegetables and green workshops from eco-friendly vendors.

hanoi-creative-city-green-market

The final Green Market of 2016 will host a large array of organic fruit and vegetables from the top organic growers in northern Vietnam. You will also find an assortment of natural products ranging from all natural soap, organic cosmetics, second-hand clothing to handmade crafts which have been up-cycled from all sorts of things.

This market will feature just as many workshops as it will eco-friendly vendors. Keep Hanoi Clean has made several friends in the environmental community and they will join the green market with workshops for everyone to enjoy.

Free Workshops:

• 11-1 p.m. / DIY bamboo herb garden (Rau4T)

• 1-2 p.m. / Seed Bomb sculpturing (James)

• 2-3 p.m. / Up-cycling cups and plastic (Sen Trong Pho)

• 3-5 p.m. / How to make toys from wood (Think Playgrounds!)

• 5-6 p.m. / Crafty Vietnam (Hoa)

• ALL DAY / Creative Eco-Crafts for Kids (Green Fingers Vietnam)

• ALL DAY / furniture building (KHC)

Free entrance

 

Tags: green market hanoi creative city
 
Read more
Nightmare AD, Stranded PXL, Voluptuary, Project420, YuKemuri

Nightmare AD, Stranded PXL, Voluptuary, Project420, YuKemuri

Jazz Concert at Vietnam National Academy of Music

Jazz Concert at Vietnam National Academy of Music

Electro-rock: Grand Blanc

Electro-rock: Grand Blanc

Graphic design & typography exhibition: Type Directors Club

Graphic design & typography exhibition: Type Directors Club

Italian Food Festival 2016

Italian Food Festival 2016

Comic Opera: 'La Vie Parisienne'

Comic Opera: 'La Vie Parisienne'

European Music Festival 2016 - Ho Chi Minh City

European Music Festival 2016 - Ho Chi Minh City

European Music Festival 2016 - Hanoi

European Music Festival 2016 - Hanoi

 
go to top