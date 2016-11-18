Hanoi Creative City: Green Market

The final Green Market of 2016 will host a large array of organic fruit and vegetables from the top organic growers in northern Vietnam. You will also find an assortment of natural products ranging from all natural soap, organic cosmetics, second-hand clothing to handmade crafts which have been up-cycled from all sorts of things.



This market will feature just as many workshops as it will eco-friendly vendors. Keep Hanoi Clean has made several friends in the environmental community and they will join the green market with workshops for everyone to enjoy.

Free Workshops:

• 11-1 p.m. / DIY bamboo herb garden (Rau4T)

• 1-2 p.m. / Seed Bomb sculpturing (James)

• 2-3 p.m. / Up-cycling cups and plastic (Sen Trong Pho)

• 3-5 p.m. / How to make toys from wood (Think Playgrounds!)

• 5-6 p.m. / Crafty Vietnam (Hoa)

• ALL DAY / Creative Eco-Crafts for Kids (Green Fingers Vietnam)

• ALL DAY / furniture building (KHC)

Free entrance



