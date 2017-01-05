VnExpress International
January 5, 2017 | 09:54 am GMT+7
Opening: 08:00 pm, Sat 07 Jan 2017
L'Espace, 24 Trang Tien, Hanoi

Traditional Vietnamese music, on a guitar.

guitar-recital-tran-tuan-an
 

At the age of 12, Tran Tuan An won the National Guitar Competition in Vietnam. Ever since, he has consistently won prestigious international competitions, such as the Hamilton 2016 International Guitar Competition in Ontario, Canada, the Lincoln Academy Student Award from Illinois, the Society of American Musicians Guitar Competition, the Evanston Music Club Competition, and the Skokie Valley Symphony Orchestra Competition Young Artist.

An has performed in the U.S. and Vietnam as a soloist alongside well-known instrumentalists. Deeply connected to his native country, An will return to the scene for the second time for a repertoire of traditional Vietnamese music by classical guitar.

Entrance fee: VND170,000 ($7.50)

