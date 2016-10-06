VnExpress International
October 6, 2016 | 07:00 pm GMT+7
Opening: 12:00 am, Sat 08 Oct 2016
GreenS, 199B bis, Nguyen Van Huong, Thao Dien ward, District 2, HCMC

Arts, crafts, sightseeing by the river, awesome people and homemade repujado bookmarks.

greens-arts-crafts-club

Join Arts & Crafts Club at GreenS from 2 p.m. onwards to enjoy healthy food, tasty desserts and a cool arts & crafts club.

The Arts & Crafts Club is open to everyone; all you have to do is show up, get creative and have fun. Each time Arts & Crafts Club has a project of the day, but you are also welcome to bring your own projects to work on while socializing with fellow crafters. 

This months’ theme will be Repujado bookmarks with instructor Ngoc Chau. We have size 3.5cm x 13cm bookmarks and patterns, pens, aluminum paper, tracing paper, white cement, paper art, leather straps, glue and paint to decorate them.

Tickets include a ready-to-make repujado bookmark and a free meal (1 large salad + 1 yogurt). Check the menu at http://www.greensvn.com/

Tickets

–VND149,000 ($6.7) (Early bird fare for registering and paying before Oct 5)

–VND199,000 ($8.9) (pay after Oct 5 but before the event)

–VND249,000 ($11.2) (pay at the event)

For tickets and registration, please contact Nguyen 0123 890 5603 or Katie 0933 477 375.

