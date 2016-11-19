Graphic design & typography exhibition: Type Directors Club

Goethe-Institut is inviting everyone to join the Type Directors Club exhibition in Ho Chi Minh City. From November 25 to 29, the most interesting designs the world of script and graphic design has to offer will be exhibited.

The annual Type Directors Club competition and the award winner exhibition will present the best typographic works from the whole world. The award is considered as one of the most renowned prizes in this field. This year, over 2,000 works from 49 different countries were submitted to the Communication Design and Type Design competition. There were 397 winners whose works will be presented in eight different exhibitions in the U.S., Canada, China, England, France, Germany, Japan, Poland, Russia, South Korea, Spain, Taiwan, Thailand and in Vietnam.

The exhibition is directed especially at professionals and students in the working fields of graphic design, advertisement, marketing, communication, multimedia, publishing and education, and to everyone else interested in typography and design. Within the frame of this exhibition, Andreas Uebele, graphic designer and professor for visual communication, will direct a workshop in December.

Andreas Uebele studied architecture and urban development as well as free graphics. In 1996, he founded the office Uebele for visual communication, focusing on visual identity, company communication, fairs and exhibitions. Since 1998, he is a professor of visual communication and since 2002, he is a member of the Type Directors Club New York.

Free entrance