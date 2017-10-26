From the organizer:

The British Business Group Vietnam (BBGV) is proud to announce that its third Fun Run for Charity will be setting off from Ecopark in Hung Yen Province next month.

The Fun Run is an excellent team building opportunity for companies or a great day out for families and friends. At the same time, participants can help the BBGV support needy people throughout Vietnam.

Since its inception, the BBGV Fun Run has raised around VND10 billion for charities across Vietnam. Over the years, approximately 95,000 runners and walkers have taken part.

Run route: British University Vietnam (near Bac Hung Hai Bridge) – Park River entrance route – Park River – Aquabay entrance route – return.

Great prizes and a lucky draw:

• Yamaha Grande Premium scooter

• 2 return tickets to any destination with Vietnam Airlines

• 2 seaplane return tickets Hanoi – Ha Long operated by Thien Minh Group

• 2 premium health check vouchers for Raffles Medical

• 1 English course worth VND20 million at Apollo

On the day, participants can enjoy the run and drinks kindly donated by our food and drink sponsors as well as musical entertainment provided by singer Tuan Hung. Our sponsors will also be holding fun activities at their booths.

Register at BBGV, 193B Ba Trieu, Hai Ba Trung, Hanoi, or on Ticketbox: https://ticketbox.vn/event/bbgv-17th-annual-fun-run-for-charity-67086/43318

Tel: (84) (24) 3633 0244

Email: info@bbgv.org

Suggested donation to charity:

VND 150,000 per runner

VND 75,000 for children from 6 to 12 years

Free for children 5 years and under