FreezeMob: Dance for Kindness 2017

From the organizer

To some, the world is filled with war, hatred, violence and hopelessness but together we have the power to fill this world with kindness, trust, hope and love.

The purpose of World Kindness Day is to look beyond ourselves, beyond the boundaries of our country, beyond our culture, our race, our religion; and realize we are citizens of the world.

Dance For Kindness is a two-part event: freezemob and flashmob.

A freezeMob is when participants freeze in poses that speak for kindness. A flashmob follows with the crowd breaking out into dance moves.

Participants from all over the world will be dancing the same dance, to the same song all on the same day.

The event last year took place in over 120 cities, 50 countries with over 12,000 participants.