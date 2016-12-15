Film Screening: Le Père Noël

Santa Claus is an ideal film for children and the young at heart. It tells the amazing adventure of a 6-year-old Antoine and a burglar in Santa Claus’ disguise. The boy’s innocence touches the burglar’s heart and wakes his sleeping kindness up. Both Tahar Rahim and Victor Cabal have great performance and the audience can really feel the bonding between them. Paris lovers will be satisfied with enchanting sights of the city by night. Funny and moving, the film leaves pleasant aftertaste for the audience.

Language: French with Vietnamese subtitles

Ticket price: VND50,000 ($2.2) (Buy at L’Espace)

Watch the film’s trailer here: