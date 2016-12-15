VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
What’s On

Film Screening: Le Père Noël

December 15, 2016 | 11:28 am GMT+7
Opening: 04:00 pm, Sun 18 Dec 2016
L'Espace, 24 Trang Tien, Hanoi

Both moving and insolent, le Père Noël is a must-see for Christmas season.

Santa Claus is an ideal film for children and the young at heart. It tells the amazing adventure of a 6-year-old Antoine and a burglar in Santa Claus’ disguise. The boy’s innocence touches the burglar’s heart and wakes his sleeping kindness up. Both Tahar Rahim and Victor Cabal have great performance and the audience can really feel the bonding between them. Paris lovers will be satisfied with enchanting sights of the city by night. Funny and moving, the film leaves pleasant aftertaste for the audience.

Language: French with Vietnamese subtitles

Ticket price: VND50,000 ($2.2) (Buy at L’Espace)

Watch the film’s trailer here:

Tags: film screening lespace le pere noel
 
Read more
Pecha Kucha Night Hanoi Vol. 1

Pecha Kucha Night Hanoi Vol. 1

Premiere Screening: Bolinao 52

Premiere Screening: Bolinao 52

Experimental Music Concert: Vibration

Experimental Music Concert: Vibration

'Luminous Night' National Premiere by Saigon Choir

'Luminous Night' National Premiere by Saigon Choir

Music Night: I am waiting for you last summer & CHKBNS

Music Night: I am waiting for you last summer & CHKBNS

JF Garage Concert 13: Christmas

JF Garage Concert 13: Christmas

Music/Storytelling: Song from the Road 2

Music/Storytelling: Song from the Road 2

Live Concert: 'Breaking Dawn' by Hoang Rob

Live Concert: 'Breaking Dawn' by Hoang Rob

 
go to top