Film: Le Jour des Corneilles

By Pham Van   March 18, 2016 | 10:34 am GMT+7

Le Jour des Corneille (The Day of the Crows) is one of the films to feature at the 9th Francophone Film Festival, an initiative of the International Organization of Francophonie. Nine films will be screened at the festival from France, Switzerland, Canada, Belgium, Vietnam and Egypt.

le-jour-des-corneilles

Photo courtesy of l'Espace

Director: Jean-Christophe Dessaint

Cast: Jean Reno, Lorànt Deutsch, Isabelle Carré

Adapted from an adult novel by Jean-François Beauchemin, the animation succeeds in aiming for children without falling into the trap of gaudiness. Every frame is itself a coloful painting as warm as the autumn sunlight. In the combination, the characters are depicted as humorous, soft and sometimes cruel. The movie is a collaboration of four countries: France, Belgium, Luxembourg and Canada.

Synopsis

Fils Courge is a wild ten-year-old boy who lives with his giant father and the animals of the jungle. His father is a hunter with a huge beard and a love for raw meat, and forbids his son from leaving the jungle. One day, to save his injured father, he risks his life and breaks his father's rule. On reaching the next village, he meets Manon, the daughter of a doctor. Thanks to Manon, Fils Courge has a chance to learn about civilization and discover that the whole world regards his father as a monster.

Subtitle: Vietnamese

Price: VND50,000

Preferential price: VND40,000

Tickets available at l'Espace

Tags: l'Espace film festival le jour des corneilles
 
