Exhibitions: Muted Conversations by Dat Vu, A Solo Exhibition by Ly Hoang Ly

From The Factory Contemporary Arts Centre:

Muted Conversations by Đạt Vũ

'Muted Conversations' is an ongoing project by Ho Chi Minh City based artist Đạt Vũ, who explores the spirituality and superstitions surrounding rituals in Vietnam today. His photographic series includes both staged and candid images taken during his extensive travels across the country.



This exhibition is the first in the series of ‘Materialize’, a program that aims to provide exhibition opportunities for Vietnamese artists who have had little chance to exhibit their art in Vietnam. (For more info about the exhibition, please visit: https://goo.gl/mtTQuf)



A Solo Exhibition by Ly Hoàng Ly

This is the first solo exhibition, and most comprehensive presentation, of Ly Hoàng Ly - one of the most critically and internationally-acclaimed female artists of her generation. This multimedia, collaged body of work will showcase the artist’s ongoing inquiry into the epic story and continuous struggle of human (im)migration, whilst highlighting the contested nature of the memorisation, documentation and circulation of history. Ly Hoàng Ly’s public sculpture, ‘Boat Home Boat’ - a steel structure of monumental scale, elegantly minimalist in design and poetic in intention - will also be unveiled at the exhibition.

For more information, click here.

Free entry