Exhibition: Un Es Sence by Le Tuan Ry

From Chaosdowntown

Un Es Sense incorporates three installation art works. Utilizing divergent techniques, Le Tuan Ry has changed the prejudices on the controversial materials and instilled new life into them to convey meaningful messages. Audiences will be invited to join in the flow of insights to deliberate about the boundaries between right and wrong, life and death.

Un Es Sense is the keystone in the Ry shows series, which will be exhibited annually. The show possesses a sense of a personal experimental journey with materials and textures incorporating music. The exhibition will be the opening of the Art Film Week, selected by Space Monkies Studio and Flying Whale Organization.

Ry believes that creativity and artistic creation are a sequence of activities, either complete or incomplete, and that art composition has no limitations.

Exhibition Dates: June 24th – July 21st

Open: 6 p.m. - 9 p.m. Monday-Saturday.

Entrance fee: VND 30.000 ($1.3)