From the organizer:

Hanoi appears in Hữu Bảo’s photographs through vibrant pieces of life. There are narrow streets and hardworking people; there are architectural and religious mysteries; there are daily activities in the hustle and bustle of the Old Quarter. We see ourselves here and there in these photographs. Hanoi has become part of our life through different periods of time. We love this city, its joy and its sorrow, like we love our parents' houses.