What’s On

Exhibition Opening Invitations

February 16, 2017 | 07:04 pm GMT+7
Opening: 06:00 pm, Fri 17 Feb 2017
The Factory Contemporary Arts Centre, 15 Nguyen U Di, Thao Dien Ward, District 2, Ho Chi Minh City

Young Vietnamese artists are pushing the boundaries, an encouraging sign for Vietnam's fine arts scene.

tgif-go-out-and-unsuck-your-life-this-weekend-7

The Factory Contemporary Arts Centre invites you to the opening of two exhibitions:

1. "The New Possibilities of Painting" by Nguyen Van Du (b. 1986) and Tran Nguyen Trung Tin (b. 1992) - representative of the youngest generation of Vietnamese artists painting today.

They treat their paintings in a more calm and peaceful manner than prior generations as they consider their artworks a natural instrument for expression; not just a weapon in the war between modernity and tradition or local and global.

For more information about Du and Tin's exhibition, please visit here.

2. Growing up in Vietnam in the 80s and 90s when manga was a new import and of growing in popularity across the country, Le Hoang Bich Phuong was inspired by Japanese comics such as Doraemon, Maruko and Sailor Moon.

"Chain" by Phuong is a new experiment to challenge herself through painting, combining new ideas about the ethereal correlation of karma in Buddhist ideology with traditional Vietnamese porcelain techniques.

For more information about Bich Phuong's exhibition, please visit here.

Free entrance

