Exhibition Opening Invitations

The Factory Contemporary Arts Centre invites you to the opening of two exhibitions:

1. "The New Possibilities of Painting" by Nguyen Van Du (b. 1986) and Tran Nguyen Trung Tin (b. 1992) - representative of the youngest generation of Vietnamese artists painting today.

They treat their paintings in a more calm and peaceful manner than prior generations as they consider their artworks a natural instrument for expression; not just a weapon in the war between modernity and tradition or local and global.

2. Growing up in Vietnam in the 80s and 90s when manga was a new import and of growing in popularity across the country, Le Hoang Bich Phuong was inspired by Japanese comics such as Doraemon, Maruko and Sailor Moon.

"Chain" by Phuong is a new experiment to challenge herself through painting, combining new ideas about the ethereal correlation of karma in Buddhist ideology with traditional Vietnamese porcelain techniques.

Free entrance