Exhibition “Leisure and View” by Nguyen Dinh Dung

By Pham Van   March 15, 2016 | 03:04 pm GMT+7
Opening: 09:30 am, Sat 12 Mar 2016
Exhibition: 12 Mar 2016 to 12 Apr 2016, 09:30 am - 06:30 pm
03 Ly Dao Thanh Street

Exhibition: 12 Mar – 12 Apr 2016, 9.30 a.m. – 6.30 p.m. Dong Phong Art Gallery

Dong Phong Art Gallery will host the "Leisure and View" exhibition by artist Nguyen Dinh Dung. Born in 1943, Dinh Dung is a self – taught artist and has been cream of Vietnam's art community since the 1980s. Famous for his depictions of theatre, ladies in traditional dress, fighting cocks and street scenes, his works yield a surprisingly modernistic flavor of strong contrasting colours while remaining deeply rooted in Vietnamese traditions. Nowadays, he still remains true to traditional topics, paints at leisure and blows the youth that charm and allure viewers to his eye-catching productions.

The exhibition will be held at Dong Phong Art Gallery, 3 Ly Dao Thanh St., from March 12 to April 12 2016, everyday from 9:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

